06 October 2018

26 August 2018

23/07/2019 - 00:09 BST

Out-of-favour Leeds United Star Indicates Imminent Elland Road Return

 




Out-of-favour Leeds United winger Pawel Cibicki looks to be set to head back to Thorp Arch for pre-season training imminently. 

Leeds loaned Cibicki out to Swedish top flight side Elfsborg on a six-month deal with an option to buy earlier this year, but his stint recently came to an end.


 



Elfsborg admitted they had been unable to reach an agreement to keep Cibicki, despite wanting to, and as such he will return to Leeds.

The winger appears to have been given a break by the club, which he has used to enjoy a holiday with his wife.

 


However, Cibicki has now indicated that a return to Elland Road is imminent by posting a photograph on social media and writing: "Last day with my love!"


 


The attacker appears to have no future at Leeds under head coach Marcelo Bielsa and it remains to be seen what the Whites look to do to shift him off the books.

Leeds have been looking to move fringe players on this summer, but their failure to reach an agreement with Elfsborg is an indication that they will not accept just any deal on the table for Cibicki.

 


The Championship club moved to land Cibicki from Swedish giants Malmo in the summer of 2017; he also had a spell on loan at Molde last term.
 