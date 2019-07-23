Photo: Let’s Make Genclerbirligi Even Bigger Says Former Rangers Star Daniel Candeias

Follow @insidefutbol





Daniel Candeias has thanked the fans at Genclerbirligi for their warm welcome and wants to make the Turkish club even bigger, following his permanent transfer from Rangers.



The 31-year-old, who spent two years with the Old Firm giants, has put pen-to-paper on a two-year contract with Genclerbirgli ahead of the upcoming season.













Despite making 52 appearances and being an integral member of the first team under Steven Gerrard last season, Candeias has opted to leave the club in search of a new challenge.



And following his switch to Turkey, the winger has thanked the fans at Genclerbirligi for the warm welcome they have offered him, after linking up with the side.



Today begins a new challenge.

Thank you for the warm welcoming!

Now Let’s work hard and make @genclerbirligisk even bigger! 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/ktrvJ8KsPT — Daniel Candeias (@Dcandeias11) July 23, 2019



Candeias also urged the team to work hard towards making Genclerbirligi an even bigger club next season, while referring to his Turkish adventure as a new challenge.







“Today begins a new challenge”, Candeias posted on Twitter.



“Thank you for the warm welcoming.





“Now let’s work hard and make Genclerbirligi even bigger!”



Candeias, who is a product of the academy at FC Porto, directly contributed to 18 goals in all competitions for Rangers last season.

