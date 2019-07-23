Rangers Director of Football Sorry To Lose Unbelievable Daniel Candeias

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers director of football Mark Allen has thrown light on Daniel Candeias' departure, revealing that the Portuguese came forward and asked to take the opportunity to move to Turkey.



Candeias has departed Rangers to return to Turkey, where he played for Antalyaspor, in a move to Genclerbirligi.













Reflecting on the events that transpired leading up to the transfer, Allen said that Candeias came up to both himself and manager Steven Gerrard to ask for the chance to be allowed to talk terms in Turkey.



Candeias did not want to be a squad player, Allen insists, and has put on record his thanks for the superb work ethic the winger showed during his time at Ibrox.





Allen admits that Gerrard has sat down individually with every player to explain where he sees them fitting into the Rangers puzzle.







The director of football told his club's official website: “’Reluctantly’ is probably the best word to use. Danny came to speak to the manager and myself about an opportunity and he made it clear he didn’t want to be a squad player.



“The manager has addressed that point in saying everyone is a squad player and nobody is guaranteed a shirt.





“I think Danny just felt with where he was that he wanted an opportunity to go and speak.



"Danny has been an unbelievable servant to us and he has worked hard and worked well in the time he has been here.



“We would have liked to have kept Danny. I think I said in the early part of the summer we expect some transition – yes.



"The manager has sat down with every player in the squad and made it clear to them where he sees them fitting in and the parts they will play.



“There will be some who will be surplus to that, and our job is to make sure they find the next step for them.”



Candeias joined Rangers in 2017 from Benfica for a fee of £700,000 and managed a total of 97 appearances over the course of his stay.

