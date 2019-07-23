XRegister
23/07/2019 - 11:57 BST

Reflections, Decisions – Antonio Conte On Inter’s Transfer Window Amid Romelu Lukaku Interest

 




Antonio Conte has dropped hints on Inter's frustrating pursuit of Romelu Lukaku and conceded that he has to accept that club cannot only make transfer decisions based on what can be achieved on the pitch.

Lukaku has been Inter’s top target on the specific request of Conte, who also wanted to sign him at Chelsea when the Belgian eventually joined Manchester United in 2017.  


 



But Manchester United rejected an all-cash €60m bid from Inter last week and have made it clear that they do not want to sell him for anything less than €83m.

Conte has reportedly been told by Inter to set realistic expectations when it comes to their pursuit of Lukaku as the deal might just be out of their reach this summer.
 


And it seems the Inter boss has taken it on board and stressed that the club cannot just sign players on the basis of what they can do on the pitch as they also have to consider other factors such as finances.



“As far as the market is concerned and on the names that are circulating, there will be reflections and decisions will be made for the good of Inter", Conte told a press conference.
 


“We need to take everything into account, not just what happens on the pitch.”

Lukaku is also keen to join Inter and has not featured in any of three pre-season games Manchester United have played thus far this summer.   
 