Roma Set For Another Push To Land Tottenham Star With Clause Clock Ticking

Roma are to make one last attempt to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld before his release clause expires on Thursday.



Alderweireld has been available for a figure of €28m since 1st July but that buy-out clause expires on 25th July, from when Spurs can demand the transfer fee they want.













Roma have been interested in signing the centre-back this summer but they have been unwilling to spend €28m on the defender, who could be available on a free transfer in just 12 months time.



According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, ahead of Thursday’s deadline Roma are set to make one last attempt to get their hands on the Belgium international.





He is Roma coach Paulo Fonseca’s top target to strengthen the team’s defence and the club are keen to fulfil their new coach's wishes.







Roma sporting director Gianluca Petrachi and club official Franco Baldini will hold fresh talks with Tottenham to secure a deal to sign Alderweireld.



Unless something drastic happens Tottenham are unlikely to accept an offer less than the €28m figure for the Belgian, but could accept a payment structure based on instalments.





Alderweireld has also indicated that he is preparing to stay at Tottenham next season.

