Sheffield United Closing Transfer Net Around Midfielder

Sheffield United are on the verge of getting a deal over the line for the signature of Nottingham Forest midfielder Ben Osborn this summer, according to the Nottingham Post.



The newly-promoted Premier League outfit have been one of the busiest top tier clubs this summer as they look to build a squad good enough to stay in the top flight next season.













And they are on the verge of signing another player in the form of Nottingham Forest midfielder Osborn.



The 24-year-old has been on Chris Wilder’s radar this summer and the club are said to have tabled a bid worth £5m for the midfielder.





The negotiations have been progressing at a rapid pace and Sheffield United are fairly confident that an agreement could be on the cards.







It has been claimed more progress is expected to be made in the next few hours and the Blades are already arranging a medical for Osborn.



If the talks move at the current pace, Sheffield United are expecting to secure a deal to sign the midfielder in the next 24 hours.





A product of the Nottingham Forest academy, Osborn has featured 212 times for Nottingham Forest in the Championship and is now on the cusp of a move to the Premier League.

