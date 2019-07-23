XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/07/2019 - 10:40 BST

Sheffield United Keeping Swoop For Liverpool Star In Mind

 




Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has been identified as an alternative if Sheffield United fail to land Dean Henderson this summer.

The Manchester United goalkeeper spent last season on loan at Sheffield United and was pivotal to their defensive record that won them promotion to the Premier League.  


 



The Blades are interested in snapping him up on another loan deal and Henderson has been widely expected to sign a new deal at Manchester United and spend another season at Bramall Lane.

But negotiations for his move to Sheffield United have been ponderous and the club are growing increasingly frustrated with the time the deal has been taking to complete.
 


Sheffield United are starting to consider alternatives and according to Shropshire Live, Mignolet has emerged as a target for the Blades.



The Belgian made just two appearances in cup competitions for Liverpool and bagged a Champions League winners’ medal without playing a single minute of football in Europe.

But there has been a growing feeling around Anfield that he is going to stay at Liverpool next season, despite the prospect of spending another year waiting behind Alisson.
 


Jurgen Klopp has openly praised Mignolet's professionalism.

However, Sheffield United could test his hunger for first team action by making a move for him if their pursuit of Henderson fails in the coming weeks.   
 