Sheffield United Showing Late Interest In Player In Advanced Talks Elsewhere

Sheffield United are showing last minute interest in former Queens Park Rangers midfielder Leroy Fer, according to the Sun.



Fer left Swansea at the end of last season when his contract expired and has been available on a free transfer this summer.













He has been linked with a move back to the Netherlands, with Feyenoord believed to be in pole position to sign the 29-year-old midfielder ahead of the new season.



However, Fer could remain in British football this summer due to late interest shown by newly-promoted Premier League outfit Sheffield United.





The Blades are keen to bring in more midfield reinforcements and Fer has emerged as a target for the club this summer.







But they are behind the eight ball in the pursuit of the Dutchman as Feyenoord are in advanced negotiations to sign him.



The negotiations between his representatives and the Dutch club are well down the line and he is expected to join them in the coming days.





But Sheffield United are trying to put a spanner into Feyenoord’s works as they look to sign Fer.

