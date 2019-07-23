This Is What I Want To Do – Rangers Star Sets Loan Spell Targets

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Stephen Kelly has revealed what he is hoping to learn during his one-year loan spell at Scottish Championship club Ayr United.



Kelly completed a one-year loan move to the Honest Men from Rangers on 10th July and made his debut for the side just three days later.













The central midfielder played the full 90 minutes as Ayr defeated Berwick Rangers 7-0 in the Scottish League Cup. The Rangers talent played his second game for Ayr against Livingston another three days later but his team lost 2-1.



Last weekend, Kelly played the full match again as the Championship side beat Falkirk 2-1 at home.





Although the 19-year-old has made a strong start to life at Ayr, he hopes to add goals and assists to his game as well as learning different things before returning to Ibrox next year.







“I just need to build on the games I’ve had and hopefully start adding goals and assists and see how many games I can play", Kelly told Rangers TV.



“If I can come back with maybe 30 odd games it is going to make me a much better player than I am now so that is the aim.





“I’m hoping just to learn how to play different formations and obviously how to cope with the pressure of playing for points and playing for money and then just take bits from the other experienced guys as well.”



Kelly's only senior team appearance for Rangers came in the side's 4-0 Scottish League Cup victory against Ayr last year when he came on as a 69th-minute substitute.

