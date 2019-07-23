This Is Why – Rangers Director of Football Explains Ross McCrorie Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Mark Allen has explained why Rangers opted to allow Ross McCrorie to go out on loan and join Portsmouth in League One.



The 21-year-old was an integral member of the first team squad at Ibrox last season and went on to make 31 appearances in all competitions for the club.













Despite featuring prominently during Steven Gerrard’s debut season in charge, McCrorie has been sent on loan to Portsmouth in League One for the upcoming season.



And Allen has explained why the Gers opted to send McCrorie away from the club to link up with Pompey in the third-tier in England.





The Rangers director of football insisted that McCrorie has a bright future at Rangers, but admits the Gers wanted the youngster to experience something similar to what Greg Docherty enjoyed at Shrewsbury Town.







Docherty made over 50 appearances last season and Allen feels such consistent playing time will help McCrorie come back to Ibrox a different player, just like his team-mate this summer.



“Ross is someone who we see with a bright, bright future here at Rangers”, Allen told Rangers TV.





“Similarly to Greg Docherty last year, I think we have seen the merits of Greg going out and playing regular, 40 to 50 games of football, and that is what we feel Ross needs to add to his armoury now.



“I think the example of Greg last year – he has come back a different player to the one who left us having played so much football, and we are hoping the same applies to Ross.



“But, we see Ross very much as a part of the future.”



McCrorie, who has prominently featured for Scotland across various age groups, is under contract with Rangers until 2022.

