Time To Prove It – Frank Lampard Opens Door For Chelsea Hitman

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has praised the Blues' 21-year-old striker Tammy Abraham after the youngster scored against Barcelona.



The Premier League side took on Spanish giants Barcelona in a friendly in Japan on Tuesday and claimed a 2-1 victory over the Blaugrana.













Ivan Rakitic's goal in injury time of the second half was not enough for Barcelona to match Chelsea's goal tally of two, which were scored by Abraham and Ross Barkley.



Abraham scored the opener for the London-based club in the 34th minute of the match before Barkley doubled the lead nine minutes before end of the game.





Despite coming through the ranks of Chelsea academy as a highly-rated prospect, the 21-year-old striker is yet to get a shot at a first-team spot. However, Lampard believes now is the time for Abraham to prove his worth.







"I won’t get carried away with anything about this performance", Lampard told his post-match press conference.



"Tammy’s a goalscorer and he’s hungry for goals. Now it’s his time to prove it for Chelsea.





"To get his goal will put him in good stead."



Lampard also talked up Mason Mount's impact over pre-season so far.



"There’s competition.



"Mason’s had a great trip and he’s announced himself into the first team squad."



Abraham spent last season on loan at Aston Villa and scored 25 goals from 37 appearances, helping the Villans earn promotion to the Premier League.

