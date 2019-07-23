XRegister
23/07/2019 - 21:53 BST

Want To Stay – Newcastle and West Ham Target Not Pushing To Leave Marseille

 




West Ham and Newcastle United linked Morgan Sanson has revealed that he wants to continue with Marseille in the upcoming season, following the appointment of Andre Villas-Boas.

The Ligue 1 outfit have been keen on offloading Sanson in the ongoing summer transfer window, as they aim to balance the books ahead of the upcoming season.  


 



Marseille believe Sanson appeals to Premier League clubs and the midfielder has been linked with a switch to England with interest from West Ham and Newcastle.

However, Sanson has now revealed that he wants to continue with Marseille for the upcoming season, following the appointment of Villas-Boas at the helm.
 


The 24-year-old feels Villas-Boas has a good philosophy about the game and expressed his desire to continue with Marseille to progress and develop under the newly-appointed coach.



“I want to stay. A new coach is here with a good game philosophy, I like it”, Sanson told French radio station RMC.

“I hope to continue [at Marseille] to progress with him.”
 


Sanson, who joined Marseille in 2017, has three years remaining on his contract at the Orange Velodrome.

He directly contributed to nine goals in all competitions last season.   
 