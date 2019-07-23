XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

23/07/2019 - 16:51 BST

Want To Use Sunderland Experience As Celtic Springboard – Lewis Morgan

 




Celtic midfielder Lewis Morgan wants to feel the benefits of his loan stint at Sunderland this term with the Bhoys.

The 22-year-old joined the Scottish Premiership champions from St. Mirren in January last year, but immediately headed back to the Buddies on loan.  


 



Morgan returned to Celtic Park last summer and made 13 appearances for the side before heading to Sunderland on a six-month loan.

The left midfielder received over 1,300 minutes of game time with the English side, from which he was involved in six goals.
 


With the 2019/20 season potentially being his first full season with Celtic, Morgan hopes that his loan stint with the Black Cats will help him kick things off.



"I needed to get games, and the opportunity came up to go down south", Morgan told a press conference ahead of Celtic's second Champions League qualifier against Nomme Kalju.

"I enjoyed my time down there and hopefully I can use that a springboard here at Celtic.
 


"It was only positive things that I took away from the experience.

Morgan played a part in both legs of Celtic's first Champions League qualifier against FK Saravejo and will be looking to continue when the Bhoys take on Nomme Kalju in second qualifying round on Wednesday.   
 