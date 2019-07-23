West Ham Test Water Over Potential Move For Serie A Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have lodged an enquiry for Roma shot-stopper Robin Olsen, who is also a target for Fenerbahce, ahead of the upcoming season.



The 29-year-old, who linked up with the Giallorossi last summer, has failed to make the desired impact at Stadio Olimpico as the replacement for Alisson.













Roma are eyeing cutting their losses with him ahead of the upcoming season and have already snapped up Pau Lopez from Real Betis this summer.



As such, Olsen is currently on the lookout for a move elsewhere, with West Ham and Fenerbahce mooted as potential destinations for him.





And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, the Hammers, along with Fenerbahce, have lodged an enquiry with Roma as they gather information ahead of a potential swoop.







It is claimed the clubs are serious in their interest in Olsen, who has also popped up on the radar of Benfica and Sevilla.



Olsen is not expected to remain with Roma for the upcoming season and could even secure a permanent transfer in the coming weeks.





However, it remains to be seen whether West Ham or Fenerbahce can win the chase to land him.



The Sweden international notched up 35 appearances in all competitions last season.

