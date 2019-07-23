Yes, Thought About West Ham Not Being In Europe – Sebastien Haller

Follow @insidefutbol





Sebastien Haller has explained that he took everything into consideration when he decided to join West Ham United this summer, despite their lack of European football.



West Ham forked out a club-record fee of €50m to sign the Frenchman from Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt during the ongoing summer transfer window.













Haller was initially reluctant to join the Hammers, having starred in the Europa League last season, but the club persisted with their interest and eventually convinced him to move to east London this month.



The Frenchman admits that West Ham not being in Europe was a consideration while he was deciding whether he would be joining this summer.





But he insisted that other factors were also in his head and feels that eventually, a chance to join the Hammers was too good to turn down at this stage of his career.







Haller told French sports daily L’Equipe when asked whether West Ham not being in Europe was something he thought about: “We thought about European football.



“We want it too but in a career, you have to take everything into account.





“We must reason everything and West Ham was a real opportunity.”



West Ham sneaked into the top ten last season and the club are hoping to push for the European places this year.

