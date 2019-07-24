Arsenal Close In On New Signing As Midfielder In London For Medical

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has arrived in London for a medical at Arsenal ahead of a potential season-long loan deal, according to a Sky Sports 13:11 report.



Arsenal have been working on an agreement to sign the Spain Under-21 star from Real Madrid during the ongoing summer transfer window.













An agreement is in place between the two clubs and Arsenal are inching closer towards signing the 22-year-old on a loan until the end of next season.



But Marco Asensio’s knee injury has forced doubt into Arsenal’s minds on whether Real Madrid will agree to let the player go this summer.





Ceballos has arrived in London and is scheduled to undergo a medical with the Gunners ahead of a move to the Emirates for next season.







But doubts remain whether Real Madrid will sanction the deal, even at an advanced stage, as Asensio is set to undergo surgery on his damaged anterior cruciate ligament.



Arsenal remain hopeful that the deal will finally go through and Ceballos will join them on loan for next season.





The Gunners are still believed to be in the fray for Celtic’s Kieran Tierney and Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

