06 October 2018

26 August 2018

24/07/2019 - 15:37 BST

Arsenal Preparing Fresh Bid For Wilfried Zaha

 




Arsenal are expected to table an improved offer for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha as they continue to try and sign the Ivory Coast star this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

Zaha has been a target for Arsenal this summer, but there are major doubts whether they have the funds to do the deal ahead of the new season.  


 



Crystal Palace were left annoyed by Arsenal’s opening £40m bid for the winger and they have slapped an £80m asking price on the player this summer.

Zaha is keen to join Arsenal but Crystal Palace have remained firm and are in no mood to even consider revising their financial demands for a deal.
 


Arsenal have continued to monitor Zaha and it has been claimed that they are working on a fresh bid for the player.



The Gunners are expected to table a new offer for Crystal Palace to consider and it is expected to be considerably more than their initial £40m bid.

Arsenal are trying to structure the deal in such a way that will tempt Crystal Palace into letting the player go this summer.
 


But Crystal Palace are still likely to ask for a big up front fee as they will lose 25 per cent of the transfer fee to Manchester United.   
 