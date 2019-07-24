XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/07/2019 - 15:17 BST

Arsenal Still Working Hard On Kieran Tierney Chase

 




Arsenal have not given up on their efforts to sign Kieran Tierney from Celtic, according to Sky Sports News.

The Gunners have zeroed in on Tierney as a priority target ahead of the upcoming season, as they aim to push for a Champions League berth in the Premier League.  


 



Celtic have already rejected three offers for Tierney and have maintained they will only cash in on the full-back, should they receive an offer they deem sufficient.

Despite failing to convince the Scottish champions in three attempts, Arsenal have continued to try and iron out the finer details of a permanent transfer.
 


And it is now claimed that Arsenal have not given up on their efforts to sign Tierney from Celtic just yet, with a view to holding further discussions.



It is claimed that Arsenal are continuing to work hard to try to take Tierney to the Emirates Stadium.

In addition to Arsenal, Tierney has also piqued the interest of Napoli in Serie A.
 


However, Carlo Ancelotti has yet to table an offer to snare him away from Parkhead in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal are expected to announce the signings of William Saliba from Saint Etienne and Dani Ceballos, who will join on loan from Real Madrid, this week.   
 