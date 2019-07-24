Arsenal Still Working Hard On Kieran Tierney Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal have not given up on their efforts to sign Kieran Tierney from Celtic, according to Sky Sports News.



The Gunners have zeroed in on Tierney as a priority target ahead of the upcoming season, as they aim to push for a Champions League berth in the Premier League.













Celtic have already rejected three offers for Tierney and have maintained they will only cash in on the full-back, should they receive an offer they deem sufficient.



Despite failing to convince the Scottish champions in three attempts, Arsenal have continued to try and iron out the finer details of a permanent transfer.





And it is now claimed that Arsenal have not given up on their efforts to sign Tierney from Celtic just yet, with a view to holding further discussions.







It is claimed that Arsenal are continuing to work hard to try to take Tierney to the Emirates Stadium.



In addition to Arsenal, Tierney has also piqued the interest of Napoli in Serie A.





However, Carlo Ancelotti has yet to table an offer to snare him away from Parkhead in the summer transfer window.



Arsenal are expected to announce the signings of William Saliba from Saint Etienne and Dani Ceballos, who will join on loan from Real Madrid, this week.

