Aston Villa Keen To Take Advantage of Benfica Breakdown To Scoop Up Star

Aston Villa have entered negotiations with Juventus to secure a deal for Mattia Perin.



The 26-year-old, who made just nine appearances last season, seemed to be heading towards Benfica, after the Portuguese giants agreed a fee with Juventus.













However, the proposed deal collapsed after he underwent a medical, which stated it would take time for him to recover from a shoulder injury.



Despite failing to secure a move away from Turin, the shot-stopper could be offered another route away from Italy in the form of Aston Villa.





It is claimed the newly-promoted side have initiated talks with Juventus to try and secure a deal for Perin in the ongoing summer transfer window, according to Sky Italia.







And it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa can add to their heavy summer recruitment with the addition of Perin from Juventus.



The shot-stopper is not expected to be fit until late November, owing to the shoulder injury he picked up towards the end of last season.





Perin has a contract with Juventus that runs until the summer of 2022.



He made the switch to Turin from Genoa last summer.

