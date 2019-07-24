Belgian Giants Ready To Open Door For Tottenham and Southampton Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Club Brugge are willing to cash in on Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton linked Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld, should they receive the right offer this summer.



The 22-year-old has impressed in the Belgian top flight, since linking up with Club Brugge from NEC Nijmegen in the Netherlands last summer.













Danjuma netted six goals and registered four assists in all competitions last season, while subsequently attracting the interest of several clubs in the summer transfer window.



Tottenham have been linked with wanting to snap him up for the upcoming season, while Southampton have also kept a close eye on him.





And according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the Premier League clubs could be set to face a huge boost in their attempt to land Danjuma.







It is claimed the Belgian giants are willing to cash in on Danjuma, should they receive the right offer for him this summer.



As such, it remains to be seen whether Tottenham or Southampton firm up their interest in the player by tabling a bid in the coming weeks.





In addition to the interest from the Premier League, Danjuma has also piqued the attention of AC Milan, Inter and Rennes ahead of the upcoming season.



And all three clubs do not have to worry about shortened transfer windows, unlike Tottenham and Southampton.



The Dutchman has a contract with Club Brugge that expires in the summer of 2022.

