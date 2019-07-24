Bundesliga One of World’s Top Leagues – Chelsea Star Relishing Loan Test

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea midfielder Lewis Baker can not wait to get started in the Bundesliga after signing for Fortuna Dusseldorf on a one-year loan deal.



The German outfit confirmed the loan signing of the Englishman from Chelsea on Wednesday and have also added an option to buy at the end of the season.













The midfielder came through the ranks of the Blues academy and came on as a late substitute against Derby County in an FA Cup tie in 2014 to make his senior team debut.



Baker has had loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons, Middlesbrough, Leeds United and Reading.





Now Baker is heading to experience football in the German top flight with Fortuna Dusseldorf and he is delighted to have made the move.







The Chelsea contract talent believes the Bundesliga is one of the best leagues in the world and is relishing the chance to get stuck into the German top flight.



"I am very happy that it has finally worked out after the negotiations in recent days", Baker told Fortuna Dusseldorf's website.





"I cannot wait to join my new team and meet everyone.



"It will be an exciting challenge for me to play in the Bundesliga.



"For me, the Bundesliga is one of the top leagues in the world."



Baker spent the first half of last season with Leeds and the second half with Reading, making a combined 30 Championship appearances.

