Bundesliga Side Showing Interest In Newcastle United Custodian

Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt have identified Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka as an alternative to Paris Saint-Germain's Kevin Trapp.



Eintracht Frankfurt signed Trapp on a one-year loan deal from PSG last summer and were keen on bringing the 29-year-old back on a permanent basis; he plied his trade for the German side between 2012 and 2015.













However, the player's current employers PSG made it clear that they do not intend to sell the goalkeeper, forcing Eintracht Frankfurt to look elsewhere.



The Hesse-based side have now turned their attention to Dubravka, who currently plays for Newcastle in the Premier League, according to German magazine Kicker.





The Slovak is also a man in demand in England, with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa all having been linked with him.







It is unclear if any have tabled an offer for Dubravka, but they will now face competition from Eintracht Frankfurt.



Eintracht Frankfurt have cash to burn after bagging €100m from the sales of Luka Jovic and Sebastien Haller.





Dubravka arrived at Newcastle from Sparta Prague on a permanent basis for €4m last summer and put in impressive performances for the Magpies, keeping 11 clean sheets.

