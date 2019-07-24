Chelsea To Pick Up Majority of Player’s Wages During Loan Spell Away

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea have agreed to pay the lion’s share of defender Matt Miazga's wages during his loan stint at Reading next season.



The United States defender spent the second half of last season at Reading and has rejoined the club this summer on a season-long loan deal.













The 24-year-old centre-back impressed at Reading during his previous loans stint and the Royals were keen to secure him ahead of the new campaign.



The deal was finally announced on Wednesday, but it took weeks of negotiations between the two clubs to get the agreement over the line.





And according to journalist Anthony Smith, the Blues will be paying most of his salary during his stay at the Madejski Stadium next season.







It has helped Reading to agree a contract with the centre-back and take him back to the club next season.



Miazga made 18 Championship appearances during the second half of last season for Reading.





The American defender joined Chelsea from New York Red Bulls in 2016 and has a contract until 2022 with the Stamford Bridge club.

