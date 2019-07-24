XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

24/07/2019 - 22:09 BST

Don’t Have Transfer In My Head – Burnley and Southampton Target Not Pushing To Leave Genk

 




Burnley and Southampton target Joakim Maehle has insisted he is happy and looking forward to playing in the Champions League with Genk, despite being linked with a move away from the club.

The Belgian champions are facing a battle to keep their best players at the club, following their march to the league title last season.  


 



Leandro Trossard has already made the switch to the Premier League with Brighton, while Ruslan Malinovskiy has linked up with Atalanta in Serie A for the upcoming season.

Maehle has also popped up on the transfer radar of other clubs this summer, with Burnley and Southampton tipped to be keen on luring him to the Premier League.
 


And despite the rumours surrounding his future, Maehle has insisted he is happy at Genk and admits he does not have a transfer in his head at the minute.



The defender also added that he is looking forward to playing in the Champions League with Genk next season, as everyone worked towards that goal during the 2018/19 campaign.

“I’ll listen if a team really wants to talk, but I don't have a transfer in my head”, Maehle was quoted as saying by Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant.
 


“I am happy with Genk and I am looking forward to [playing in] the Champions League.

“After all, we worked for a season for that.”

The 22-year-old has entered the final year of his contract, but Genk reserve an option to extend it for another 12 months.   
 