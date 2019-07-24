XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

24/07/2019 - 15:13 BST

Everton Could Rival Arsenal For Wilfried Zaha

 




Everton could slap in a big-money offer for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, who is an Arsenal target this summer, according to radio broadcaster talkSPORT.

Zaha has been a top target for Arsenal, but the Gunners do not have the funds to meet Crystal Palace’s valuation of the player, which is believed to be in excess of £80m.  


 



Arsenal failed with a low £40m offer for the winger earlier in the summer, but are believed to be preparing to slap in a fresh bid in the hope of convincing the Eagles to let him go.

But they could face stiff competition from Everton for Zaha’s signature this summer.
 


And it has been claimed Everton could put in a big-money offer to rival Arsenal in the pursuit of the Crystal Palace winger ahead of the new season.



Everton are looking to improve their squad over the remaining weeks of the transfer window.

With Arsenal believed to be working under financial constraints, there are legitimate worries amongst their fans that they could struggle to compete with Everton for the Crystal Palace winger.
 


However, Zaha is likely to favour a move to Arsenal as they are the club he has supported all his life.   
 