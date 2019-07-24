XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

24/07/2019 - 22:23 BST

Everton Still Distance Off Agreeing Deal For Arsenal Linked Moise Kean, Key Sticking Point

 




Juventus and Everton are still some distance apart in an agreement for Arsenal and Barcelona target Moise Kean. 

Bianconeri sporting director Fabio Paratici has just flown back to Italy following a trip to England, where he discussed the potential exit of a number of players.


 



Paratici held talks with Everton over striker Kean, a player who is also attracting interest from another Premier League side in the shape of Arsenal.

However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, there is still some distance between Everton and Juventus over the striker.

 


One particular sticking point centres around a buy-back clause.


 


Juventus are keen to make sure they include a buy-back clause in any agreement to sell Kean to Everton.

The Italian champions rate the striker highly and want to make sure they retain some degree of control over his future and whether to take him back to Turin.

 


Everton only have a limited amount of time in which to do a deal following the Premier League's decision to break with other leagues in Europe by closing its transfer window early.

Barcelona, who are also monitoring the situation, have until 2nd September to make signings.
 