Everton Zero In On Liverpool and Wolves Target As Idrissa Gueye Replacement

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton have zeroed in on Liverpool and Wolves linked midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin as the man they want to replace Idrissa Gueye.



The Toffees are set to let Gueye move to French champions Paris Saint-Germain, but have been keen not to pull the trigger on the deal before lining up a replacement.













According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.com, Everton have decided who they want to fill the hole left by the departure of Gueye.



Everton want to snap up Mainz midfielder Gbamin, who has impressed in the Bundesliga and already has admirers in the Premier League.



Jurgen Klopp is aware of the midfielder's quality, though Liverpool have adopted a minimalist approach in the transfer market this summer.







Wolves are also interested in Gbamin and could make a move for his signature soon.



The midfielder is wanted too by Ligue 1 side Monaco, with the Stade Louis II having the advantage of a transfer window which, unlike the Premier League, runs until 2nd September.



It is claimed that Mainz would be looking for €35m in order to let the 23-year-old move on this summer.



Everton are expected to bank in the region of €30m for Gueye.

