Fresh Talks – Everton Push For Arsenal Target

Everton have held fresh talks with Juventus over a deal for striker Moise Kean, who is also a target for Arsenal.



The 19-year-old has been linked with a move away from Turin this summer, as he aims to enjoy regular first team football in a bid to aid his development next season.













Kean has entered the final year of his contract with Juventus and has yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension due to the uncertainty surrounding his playing time.



As such, several clubs have been circling around to snare him away from Juventus, including Everton and Arsenal in the Premier League.





And it is now claimed that Everton have held fresh talks with Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici in their attempt to secure a deal for Kean, according to Sky Italia.







However, Kean is believed to be a target for several clubs this summer and Everton could face stern competition in their efforts to land him.



Juventus could also demand a buy-back clause in any deal that would take him away from Turin this summer, as they rate him highly at the club.





In the wake of the fresh talks held with Juventus, all eyes will be on Everton and whether they are eyeing making a concrete offer in the coming weeks.



Kean scored six goals from 13 appearances in Serie A last season.

