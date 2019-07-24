XRegister
24/07/2019 - 14:50 BST

Fulham Set Face Against Selling Talent Amid Interest From Abroad

 




Fulham youngster Matt O'Riley is attracting interest from several European and Premier League clubs, but the Cottagers do not want to sell him this summer, according to a Sky Sports 12:14 report.

A product of the Fulham academy, the 18-year-old midfielder has made three senior appearances for the Championship outfit in the EFL Cup.  


 



The young central midfielder is a highly rated prospect at the west London club, but his talents have not been hidden from other clubs in England as well as Europe.

Several outfits from Europe have been tracking his development and are considering snaring him away from Craven Cottage.
 


Braga and Dinamo Zagreb have been keeping tabs on O’Riley and Bundesliga outfits Hertha Berlin and Hamburg have also been monitoring his progress.



At least three Premier League clubs have also been in touch with Fulham to enquire about the teenage sensation’s availability.

Fulham have made it clear that at the moment they do not want to lose the 18-year-old midfielder.
 


O’Riley made 18 appearances in the Premier League 2 for Fulham’s Under-23 side last season and has also represented England in youth internationals.   
 