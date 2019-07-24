He’s Not Here For Nothing – Jaap Stam Strikes Confident Note On Sheffield United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Feyenoord coach Jaap Stam has stressed that Leroy Fer wants to play for the Eredivisie club, despite late interest from Premier League new boys Sheffield United.



The 29-year-old was released by Championship club Swansea City following the expiry of his contract at the Liberty Stadium this summer.













As such, Fer has been on the lookout for a new club in a bid to resurrect his career during the upcoming season.



Feyenoord have been in talks to sign him and he has been training with the Dutch club, while Sheffield United have also shown late interest in snapping him up for their return to the Premier League.





However, Stam feels Fer wants to link up with Feyenoord for the upcoming season and stressed the Dutch club must do what they can do to reach an agreement with him.







The Feyenoord boss also believes an agreement can be reached with Fer and insists he has not been at the club for no reason.



“We will see what we can do towards him. He is doing very well. We have an agreement with him to go over how he's doing”, Stam told Dutch TV channel Veronica.





“Unless what he wants is very high, then it becomes a different matter. But he is not here for nothing.



“He is positive and would like to play for Feyenoord. We all know what.



"Ultimately, we as a club must see what we can do.”



Fer, who joined Swansea from QPR in 2016, is a product of the academy at Feyenoord.

