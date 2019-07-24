I Do Not Know – Mauricio Pochettino On Striker’s Future At Tottenham

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that he does not know whether Fernando Llorente will be at Spurs next season.



The veteran striker is available on a free transfer this summer after his Tottenham contract ran out at the end of last month.













Tottenham have offered him a new one-year deal to stay at the north London club, but Llorente has been considering other offers from clubs in Europe ahead of the new season.



A move to Italy has been mooted, with Fiorentina believed to be keen on signing him, and he has consistently been linked with a return to his former club Athletic Bilbao.





Pochettino is believed to be keen on keeping him as back-up to Harry Kane, but admits that he does not know whether Llorente is going to stay or not.







Asked about Llorente’s future, the Tottenham boss said in a press conference: “I don’t know.



“I am not the person you need to ask.”





Llorente strictly remained as a back-up to Kane at Tottenham and it remains to be seen if he is looking for regular first team football.

