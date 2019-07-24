XRegister
24/07/2019 - 13:23 BST

I Do Not Know – Mauricio Pochettino On Striker’s Future At Tottenham

 




Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that he does not know whether Fernando Llorente will be at Spurs next season.

The veteran striker is available on a free transfer this summer after his Tottenham contract ran out at the end of last month.  


 



Tottenham have offered him a new one-year deal to stay at the north London club, but Llorente has been considering other offers from clubs in Europe ahead of the new season.

A move to Italy has been mooted, with Fiorentina believed to be keen on signing him, and he has consistently been linked with a return to his former club Athletic Bilbao.
 


Pochettino is believed to be keen on keeping him as back-up to Harry Kane, but admits that he does not know whether Llorente is going to stay or not.



Asked about Llorente’s future, the Tottenham boss said in a press conference: “I don’t know.

“I am not the person you need to ask.”
 


Llorente strictly remained as a back-up to Kane at Tottenham and it remains to be seen if he is looking for regular first team football.   
 