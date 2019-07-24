I Will Give Everything, Celtic New Bhoy Hatem Abd Elhamed Tells Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic new Bhoy Hatem Abd Elhamed has vowed to give his best for the Hoops after signing for the club.



The Scottish Premiership side confirmed the arrival of the Israeli international on Wednesday, with the player penning a contract that will keep him at the club until 2024.













The defender has donned the colours of Charleroi, FC Ashdod, Dinamo Bucharest, KAA Gent and Hapoel Beer Sheva over the course of the last eight years, making a total of 188 appearances.



Abd Elhamed made his debut for the Israel national team against Poland in the Euro 2020 qualifiers on 10th June.





The 28-year-old is set to join up with rest of the Hoops squad, including fellow countryman Nir Bitton, for training this week and cannot wait get started at Celtic Park.







“When you play football you want to climb to the top and be the best you can be, and I know that I have found the best place for me – a club that has a tradition of playing quick, attacking, exciting and successful football and I am delighted that I am going to be part of this", Abd Elhamed told Celtic's official website.



“Celtic is my club now and I want to do all I can to continue to bring success to our supporters.





"I know the Celtic fans are the best around and I can’t wait to meet them, to pull on the famous Celtic jersey and play in front of them.



"I will give everything to the club.”



Abd Elhamed will be the fourth Israeli player to play for Celtic following the paths of Bitton, Beram Kayal and Eyal Berkovic.

