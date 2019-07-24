Leeds United Linked Felipe Caceido Snubs Boca Juniors Proposal

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United linked Felipe Caicedo has snubbed a potential switch to South America with Boca Juniors in the ongoing summer transfer window.



The Ecuadorian has emerged as a target for several clubs this summer, after entering the final year of his contract with Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.













Caicedo has potential suitors in the Middle East and China, while Leeds have also been linked with wanting to snap him up for the upcoming season on the request of Marcelo Bielsa.



Boca Juniors have also kept an eye on him in recent weeks, as they aim to replace Marseille-bound Dario Benedetto in Buenos Aires.





However, according to Italian outlet LaLaziosiamonoi.it, Caicedo has decided to snub the option of heading to Argentina with Boca Juniors.







It is claimed the striker was tempted by interest from Boca Juniors, but the negotiations failed to materialise because his wife did not want to leave Rome for South America.



Boca Juniors were believed to be interested in offering Caicedo a four-year deal worth around €2m per season.





Despite the interest from elsewhere, Lazio have maintained they want to retain Caicedo and are expected to continue discussions to renew his contract.



The 30-year-old, who netted nine goals in all competitions last term, has been offered improved playing time at Lazio by Simone Inzaghi.

