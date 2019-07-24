Leeds United Provide Update On Injured Kemar Roofe

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have provided an update on the injury sustained by Kemar Roofe during the Whites’ pre-season trip to Australia.



The Whites completed their pre-season trip to Australia with a win over Western Sydney Wanderers last week, following their defeat to Manchester United in the first game.













Despite securing a last-gasp dramatic win in stoppage time against the A-League club, Leeds were hurt by the injury picked up by Roofe.



The 26-year-old, who was Leeds’ top scorer last term, was forced off before the hour mark due to an injury to his ankle.





And Leeds have now provided an update on the injury sustained by Roofe, who is poised to step up his recovery at Thorp Arch in the coming days.







The west Yorkshire club confirmed that Roofe will only return to action in four weeks, following a scan on his ankle which revealed the injury was not long-term as first feared.



Leeds have concluded the knock is due to a sprain, with Roofe set to work on his recovery to get back on the pitch as quickly as possible.





Marcelo Bielsa’s men begin their Championship campaign away from home against Bristol City at Ashton Gate on 4th August.



They will face Cagliari during their final pre-season game at the Sardegna Arena on Saturday.

