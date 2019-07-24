XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/07/2019 - 20:22 BST

Newcastle Fail With Two Offers For Crystal Palace and Watford Target

 




Nice have knocked back two offers from Newcastle United for Watford and Crystal Palace linked Allan Saint-Maximin, according to Sky Sports News.

The Magpies, who have already secured a club-record deal for Joelinton, are still on the lookout for players to bolster their ranks for the upcoming season.  


 



Newcastle have been linked with wanting to sign Saint-Maximin in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The winger has also emerged as a target for Watford and Crystal Palace this summer, as he moves closer to the exit door at Nice; Watford were clamed to be leading the chase earlier this month.
 


And it is now, to further thicken the plot, it is claimed that Nice have already rejected two offers from Newcastle in exchange for the services of Saint-Maximin.



Steve Bruce has confirmed the player is firmly on Newcastle’s radar in the summer transfer window, with the club keen on adding to their options in attack.

Saint-Maximin, who has three years remaining on his contract, is believed to be available for a fee in the region of £20m this summer.
 


However, it remains to be seen whether his potential suitors are willing to match the asking price set by Nice.

The 22-year-old has a 20 per cent sell-on clause attached to his contract with Nice, which will be owed to former club Monaco.   
 