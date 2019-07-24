Newcastle Fail With Two Offers For Crystal Palace and Watford Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Nice have knocked back two offers from Newcastle United for Watford and Crystal Palace linked Allan Saint-Maximin, according to Sky Sports News.



The Magpies, who have already secured a club-record deal for Joelinton, are still on the lookout for players to bolster their ranks for the upcoming season.













Newcastle have been linked with wanting to sign Saint-Maximin in the ongoing summer transfer window.



The winger has also emerged as a target for Watford and Crystal Palace this summer, as he moves closer to the exit door at Nice; Watford were clamed to be leading the chase earlier this month.





And it is now, to further thicken the plot, it is claimed that Nice have already rejected two offers from Newcastle in exchange for the services of Saint-Maximin.







Steve Bruce has confirmed the player is firmly on Newcastle’s radar in the summer transfer window, with the club keen on adding to their options in attack.



Saint-Maximin, who has three years remaining on his contract, is believed to be available for a fee in the region of £20m this summer.





However, it remains to be seen whether his potential suitors are willing to match the asking price set by Nice.



The 22-year-old has a 20 per cent sell-on clause attached to his contract with Nice, which will be owed to former club Monaco.

