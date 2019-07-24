Nottingham Forest Take Player Call After Bids Rejected For Hull and Wigan Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest have rejected bids for Hull City and Wigan Athletic target Joe Worrall, having made the call to keep hold of the centre-back, according to the Nottingham Post.



The 22-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements at the City Ground by Aitor Karanka last summer and subsequently earned himself a switch to Glasgow with Rangers.













Worrall enjoyed regular playing minutes under the tutelage of Steven Gerrard at Ibrox last season, where he went on to make 32 appearances in all competitions, including the Europa League.



And following his impressive loan spell in Scotland, Worrall has piqued the interest of the likes of Hull and Wigan ahead of the upcoming Championship season.





However, it is now claimed that Nottingham Forest have decided to retain him for the upcoming season, with a view to making him an integral member of the first team.







The Championship club are also believed to have rejected two bids from unnamed clubs in exchange for the services of Worrall.



Sabri Lamouchi has tested out Worrall regularly during the Tricky Trees’ pre-season friendlies and could rely on the defender during his debut season as manager in England.





Worrall, who is a product of the academy at Nottingham Forest, has a contract with the club that runs until 2022.



Nottingham Forest begin their Championship campaign against West Brom at the City Ground on 3rd August.

