Rangers Confirm Kyle Lafferty’s Departure

Rangers have confirmed that the that they have terminated the contract of Kyle Lafferty by mutual consent.



The centre-forward returned to Ibrox for a second time last summer, signing for the Scottish Premiership club from Hearts.













Lafferty, who penned a two-year contract, went on to make 22 league appearances and scored on five occasions in what was Steven Gerrard's first season in charge of the club.



The Northern Irishman had a four-year spell at the club when he moved to the Scottish club from Burnley in 2008.





However, the 31-year-old's second term at the club will not last as long with Rangers confirming that the striker's contract has been terminated despite having one year left on it.







Gerrard had confirmed in his press conference on Wednesday that Lafferty was nearing his exit from the Glasgow-based club.



"I'm told Kyle Lafferty is close to finding a solution from a mutual point of view", the former Liverpool skipper told a press conference ahead of his side's second Europa League qualifier against Progres Nierderkorn.





"I think there's something loading there that might be released today or tomorrow so we wait and see."



It remains to be seen where the striker will head next with his stay at Rangers coming to an end a year earlier than expected.

