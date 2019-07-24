XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/07/2019 - 15:31 BST

Roma, AC Milan and Napoli Interested In Wissam Ben Yedder

 




Manchester United linked Wissam Ben Yedder has attracted further interest from a host of Serie A clubs in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old thoroughly impressed for Sevilla last season, where he netted 30 goals in all competitions and also chipped in with 11 assists for his team-mates.  


 



Ben Yedder has emerged as a target for Manchester United, with the Red Devils viewing him as a potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who is wanted by Inter.

Sevilla have yet to indicate whether they are open to the idea of cashing in on Ben Yedder, despite interest from the Premier League giants.
 


And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Ben Yedder is attracting further interest from a host of Serie A clubs in the summer transfer window.



It is claimed that Roma have identified him as an alternative to Gonzalo Higuain, while both AC Milan and Napoli have also lodged an enquiry for his services.

Ben Yedder has a €40m release clause attached to his contract with Sevilla that expires in the summer of 2021.
 


However, the Frenchman reserves the option to activate a clause that would allow him to relieve him of the two years remaining in his contract, as he has not penned a renewal in the last three years.

The striker joined Sevilla from Toulouse in the summer of 2016.   
 