Roma Coach Keen To Keep Tottenham Linked Full-Back, Impressed With Pre-Season Commitment

Paulo Fonseca has told Roma to opt against cashing in on Tottenham Hotspur linked Alessandro Florenzi this summer.



The full-back has been linked with a move away from the club in the ongoing summer transfer window, amidst interest from Tottenham and Sevilla.













Spurs are on the lookout to find a replacement for Kieran Trippier, who joined Atletico Madrid, and have been linked with seeing Florenzi as an option.



However, according to Italian daily Il Tempo, Fonesca has made the decision to retain Florenzi at Roma for the upcoming season.





It is claimed the newly-appointed coach has been impressed by Florenzi in pre-season and wants him to play a key role going forward.







Fonseca is believed to be keen on including Florenzi at the heart of his plans for the upcoming season, where Roma will be eyeing qualifying for the Champions League.



As such, it remains to be seen whether Spurs continue to track him as a potential target in the coming weeks.





The Giallorossi have locked down Florenzi to a contract that runs until the summer of 2023.



Spurs have also been linked with wanting to sign Elseid Hysaj as a potential replacement for Trippier, while they are also in talks to snap up highly-rated Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham.

