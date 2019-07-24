XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/07/2019 - 15:28 BST

Roma Coach Keen To Keep Tottenham Linked Full-Back, Impressed With Pre-Season Commitment

 




Paulo Fonseca has told Roma to opt against cashing in on Tottenham Hotspur linked Alessandro Florenzi this summer.

The full-back has been linked with a move away from the club in the ongoing summer transfer window, amidst interest from Tottenham and Sevilla.  


 



Spurs are on the lookout to find a replacement for Kieran Trippier, who joined Atletico Madrid, and have been linked with seeing Florenzi as an option.

However, according to Italian daily Il Tempo, Fonesca has made the decision to retain Florenzi at Roma for the upcoming season.
 


It is claimed the newly-appointed coach has been impressed by Florenzi in pre-season and wants him to play a key role going forward.



Fonseca is believed to be keen on including Florenzi at the heart of his plans for the upcoming season, where Roma will be eyeing qualifying for the Champions League.

As such, it remains to be seen whether Spurs continue to track him as a potential target in the coming weeks.
 


The Giallorossi have locked down Florenzi to a contract that runs until the summer of 2023.

Spurs have also been linked with wanting to sign Elseid Hysaj as a potential replacement for Trippier, while they are also in talks to snap up highly-rated Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham.   
 