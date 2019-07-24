Roma Mull Move For Former Tottenham Striker Fernando Llorente

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are looking at a potential move to sign former Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente on a free transfer.



The Giallorossi are on the lookout for candidates to bolster their options in front of goal for the upcoming season, amidst uncertainty surrounding the future of Edin Dzeko.













Roma have zeroed in on Gonzalo Higuain, but they are unwilling to offer him the salary that Juventus are paying.



As such, the Italian club have also identified alternatives to Higuain, with Lille forward Rafael Leao tipped as a potential target.





However, Roma are expected to face stern competition in the race for Leao, who is also a target for several clubs, including Everton and Aston Villa.







And according to Italian daily Leggo, the Giallorossi are also eyeing making a move to sign Llorente on a free transfer ahead of the upcoming season.



It is claimed that Roma want to recruit Llorente as an experienced candidate alongside the young Leao to shoulder the responsibility of their attack next season.





Fiorentina are also believed to be keen on snapping up Llorente this summer, while it has also been claimed he could yet re-sign for Tottenham on a one-year deal.



The 34-year-old, who left Spurs after the expiry of his contract this month, netted eight goals in all competitions last season.

