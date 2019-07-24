Sheffield United Yet To Lodge Bid For Goalkeeper Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Belgian outfit KV Mechelen are yet to receive an offer for Sheffield United linked goalkeeper Michael Verrips.



Sheffield United are in the market for a goalkeeper and want to re-sign Manchester United’s shot-stopper Dean Henderson on another loan deal.













Henderson spent last season on loan at Bramall Lane and played a massive part in getting them promoted but there has been little progress in negotiations between the two clubs.



Sheffield United remain keen to sign the young goalkeeper but are canvassing the markets for alternatives as well with Verrips believed to be a target.





But according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Mechelen are yet to receive any bid for the 22-year-old goalkeeper, who has been pushing to leave the club this summer.







The Dutchman has gone AWOL at Mechelen and is yet to report for training ahead of the new season.



He is one of the goalkeepers Sheffield United are eyeing but for the moment they have continued to remain in talks with Manchester United for Henderson.





Liverpool shot-stopper Simon Mignolet has also been linked with a move to Bramall Lane this summer.

