XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/07/2019 - 23:21 BST

Steve Bruce Offered Chance To Land Premier League Hitman

 




Southampton have offered Newcastle United the chance to add to their attacking options by snapping up Charlie Austin this summer.

Newcastle recently signed striker Joelinton from Bundesliga club Hoffenheim and new boss Steve Bruce is still looking to do business.  


 



He could add Austin to the ranks at St. James' Park if he decides to move for a man that Southampton signed in the 2016 winter transfer window.

Austin, 30, has fallen out of favour with Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, being left out of the club's pre-season trips to Austria and Ireland.
 


It is claimed a dressing room tirade upset Hasenhuttl and Austin has been offered to Newcastle, according to the Chronicle.



Southampton want to shift Austin on and Newcastle could land the striker for a bargain fee given he has only a year left on his current contract at St Mary's.

Austin has significant Premier League experience, but it remains to be seen if Bruce opts to try to sign him.
 


The hitman has spent the majority of his career in the south of England, apart from a spell at Burnley between 2011 and 2013.   
 