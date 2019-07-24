Steve Bruce Offered Chance To Land Premier League Hitman

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton have offered Newcastle United the chance to add to their attacking options by snapping up Charlie Austin this summer.



Newcastle recently signed striker Joelinton from Bundesliga club Hoffenheim and new boss Steve Bruce is still looking to do business.













He could add Austin to the ranks at St. James' Park if he decides to move for a man that Southampton signed in the 2016 winter transfer window.



Austin, 30, has fallen out of favour with Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, being left out of the club's pre-season trips to Austria and Ireland.





It is claimed a dressing room tirade upset Hasenhuttl and Austin has been offered to Newcastle, according to the Chronicle.







Southampton want to shift Austin on and Newcastle could land the striker for a bargain fee given he has only a year left on his current contract at St Mary's.



Austin has significant Premier League experience, but it remains to be seen if Bruce opts to try to sign him.





The hitman has spent the majority of his career in the south of England, apart from a spell at Burnley between 2011 and 2013.

