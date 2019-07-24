Steven Gerrard Confirms Man-to-man Talks With Fringe Rangers Stars

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Gerrard has revealed that he has spoken man-to-man to fringe players at Rangers to let them know their situation at the club in the most honest way possible.



A number of players are out of favour at Ibrox and on Wednesday, Rangers terminated the contract of striker Kyle Lafferty by mutual consent.













Lafferty only joined Rangers last summer, but having failed to make an impact, Gerrard has opted to show the Northern Ireland international striker the door.



Gerrard is keen to start to trim his squad, while further transfer business has also not been ruled out, with the transfer window running until 2nd September.





In the wake of the news of Lafferty’s departure, Gerrard has revealed he has tried to be honest with players with respect to moving them on in the transfer window this summer.







The Gers boss admitted he always wanted honesty from his manager during his playing career and stressed he has tried to give honesty and respect by speaking to them in person about their futures.



“There will be other bodies that move on, we are moving forward and trying to make the squad as set as possible for the season”, Gerrard told a press conference.





“As a player, I always wanted respect and honesty from my manager and I have been as honest as I can and had a conversation with players man-to-man to explain the situation.”



Rangers have made as many as seven new signings in the summer transfer window.

