XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/07/2019 - 15:01 BST

Sunderland Closing In On Championship Striker

 




Reading striker Marc McNulty is close to joining Sunderland on a permanent transfer ahead of the upcoming season.

The 26-year-old, who made the switch to Berkshire from Coventry City last summer, has endured a disappointing tenure with Reading.  


 



McNulty scored just once in 13 appearances in the Championship last season, before securing a six-month loan switch to Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership in  January.

Despite enjoying an impressive spell at Easter Road, where he netted eight goals and chipped in with five assists in all competitions, McNulty has failed to earn himself another chance at the Madejski Stadium.
 


And according to former Reading Chronicle journalist Courtney Friday, McNulty is now closing in on a move to link up with Sunderland in League One.



It is claimed McNulty looks poised to end his miserable spell with Reading that lasted for just a year, as he moves closer to a return to the third-tier in England.

The striker will be expected to shoulder the responsibility of finding the goals that will help Sunderland clinch promotion to the Championship next season.
 


Sunderland have already snapped up Conor McLaughlin on a free transfer from Millwall, while the likes of Jordan Willis and Lee Burge have joined them on similar deals from Coventry in League One.

Jack Ross’ men mark the beginning of their new campaign against Oxford United at the Stadium of Light on 3rd August.   
 