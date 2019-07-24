Sunderland Closing In On Championship Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Reading striker Marc McNulty is close to joining Sunderland on a permanent transfer ahead of the upcoming season.



The 26-year-old, who made the switch to Berkshire from Coventry City last summer, has endured a disappointing tenure with Reading.













McNulty scored just once in 13 appearances in the Championship last season, before securing a six-month loan switch to Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership in January.



Despite enjoying an impressive spell at Easter Road, where he netted eight goals and chipped in with five assists in all competitions, McNulty has failed to earn himself another chance at the Madejski Stadium.





And according to former Reading Chronicle journalist Courtney Friday, McNulty is now closing in on a move to link up with Sunderland in League One.







It is claimed McNulty looks poised to end his miserable spell with Reading that lasted for just a year, as he moves closer to a return to the third-tier in England.



The striker will be expected to shoulder the responsibility of finding the goals that will help Sunderland clinch promotion to the Championship next season.





Sunderland have already snapped up Conor McLaughlin on a free transfer from Millwall, while the likes of Jordan Willis and Lee Burge have joined them on similar deals from Coventry in League One.



Jack Ross’ men mark the beginning of their new campaign against Oxford United at the Stadium of Light on 3rd August.

