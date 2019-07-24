Sunderland New Boy Embraces Promotion Expectation Pressure

Follow @insidefutbol





Reading striker Marc McNulty has explained why he decided to make the switch to Sunderland in League One on a season-long loan deal.



The 26-year-old, who joined Reading last summer, has struggled to make the desired impact at the Madejski Stadium in Berkshire.













As such, he spent the second half of last season on loan at Easter Road with Hibernian and netted six goals from 10 appearances in the Scottish Premiership.



And ahead of the upcoming season, McNulty has secured another temporary switch away from Reading after linking up with Sunderland in League One on a season-long deal.





In the wake of his switch to Wearside, McNulty stated the expectations from the fans and the people at the club are the major reason behind his decision to join.







The striker referred to his previous spells with Sheffield United, Portsmouth and Coventry City as similar to Sunderland, where everyone feels they should win every game and get back in the Championship.



“One of the main reasons I chose to come to Sunderland was the expectations of the fans, the people at the club and the manager”, McNulty told the club’s official website.





“I’ve been at clubs like Sheffield United, Portsmouth and Coventry City, there are high expectations because they want you win every game.



“They think you should be in the league above and that you should be getting promoted, so the reason I wanted to come to Sunderland is because everyone knows the club at minimum should be in the Championship.



“I’m here to get promoted – that’s the main thing.”



In addition to McNulty, Sunderland have also snapped up former Coventry stars Lee Burge, Jordan Willis and Conor McLaughlin from Millwall for the upcoming season.

