24/07/2019 - 21:04 BST

Swansea All Done With Capture of Watford Defender

 




Swansea City are poised to announce the season-long signing of Ben Wilmot from Watford on Thursday, according to the Guardian.

The Swans have been on the lookout for a defender to bolster their ranks ahead of the upcoming season and missed out on landing Jake Clarke-Salter from Chelsea.  


 



As such, they have now turned their attention towards Wilmot, who joined Watford from Stevenage last summer.

The 19-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Udinese in Italy, has been linked with a move to Swansea in a bid to enjoy regular playing time.
 


And it is now claimed the Swans have virtually closed the deal to snap up Wilmot on a season-long deal ahead of their upcoming campaign in the second-tier.



Wilmot is believed to have visited the club’s training ground in Fairwood and is expected to officially complete his switch to Wales on Thursday.

The Englishman notched up five appearances in Serie A during his six-month spell with Udinese last term.
 


He made his Premier League debut against Wolves in December, when he came off the bench towards the end of a game that finished 2-0 in favour of Watford.

Wilmot has a contract at Vicarage Road that runs until the summer of 2023.   
 