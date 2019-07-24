Tottenham Hotspur Register Interest In 25-Year-Old Argentine

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have been in touch with Juventus over a potential deal to sign Paulo Dybala, according to football.london.



Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is a big fan of his countryman and is eyeing pairing him up with Harry Kane in attack at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.













Dybala is not guaranteed a starting place under new Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri, but any deal would still be an expensive affair for Spurs.



They have ensured they are in the mix for the 25-year-old however.



Tottenham have been in touch with Juventus to register their interest in taking Dybala to north London in what would be a club record signing.







Dybala though has interest from a number of clubs.



Bayern Munich have been mooted as keen to take him to Bavaria, while Manchester United have continued to be linked with a swoop.



Paris Saint-Germain are also a potential destination for the attacker.



Whether Spurs can pull off what would be a headline-grabbing signing by taking Dybala to north London remains to be seen, especially with the club having a shorter window to make signings than Bayern Munich and PSG.

