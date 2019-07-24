XRegister
24/07/2019 - 22:38 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Register Interest In 25-Year-Old Argentine

 




Tottenham Hotspur have been in touch with Juventus over a potential deal to sign Paulo Dybala, according to football.london

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is a big fan of his countryman and is eyeing pairing him up with Harry Kane in attack at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.


 



Dybala is not guaranteed a starting place under new Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri, but any deal would still be an expensive affair for Spurs.

They have ensured they are in the mix for the 25-year-old however.

 


Tottenham have been in touch with Juventus to register their interest in taking Dybala to north London in what would be a club record signing.


 


Dybala though has interest from a number of clubs.

Bayern Munich have been mooted as keen to take him to Bavaria, while Manchester United have continued to be linked with a swoop.

 


Paris Saint-Germain are also a potential destination for the attacker.

Whether Spurs can pull off what would be a headline-grabbing signing by taking Dybala to north London remains to be seen, especially with the club having a shorter window to make signings than Bayern Munich and PSG.
 