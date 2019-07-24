XRegister
24/07/2019 - 20:32 BST

Watford Defender On Swansea’s Radar

 




Championship side Swansea have turned their attention to Watford centre-back Ben Wilmot after failing to land Chelsea's Jake Clarke-Salter, according to the Sun.

The Swans want to add another central defender to the ranks before the transfer window slams shut.  


 



Chelsea youth product and England Under-21 captain Clarke-Salter were was on the Championship side's radar, but the Blues announced on Wednesday that the defender will ply his trade for Birmingham City in the upcoming season.

Losing out on the Carshalton-born player has forced Swansea to look elsewhere and the clock is ticking on the transfer window.
 


Now the Swans have identified Watford's 19-year-old defender Wilmot as the alternative to Clarke-Salter and are willing to take him on a loan deal.



However, it remains to be seen if Swansea have officially tabled an offer to Watford.

Wilmot began his footballing career with his hometown club Stevenage and signed for the Hornets last summer for a reported fee of £1.5m.
 


The centre-back made his Premier League debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers in October.

He then featured in the side's 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in January and moved to Italian club Udinese on a six-month loan the next day.   
 