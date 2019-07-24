Wolves Keen On Juventus Midfielder, Player’s Preference Lies Elsewhere

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolves are making a move to snap up Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira.



The pass-master has been tipped to move on from the Italian champions this summer and has most recently been linked with Turkish giants Fenerbahce.













However, Khedira could be playing his football in the Premier League next term under the watchful eye of Wolves boss Nuno.



According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Khedira has appeared on Wolves' radar and the midfielder is open to a switch to England.



However, the 32-year-old's preference is a return to his homeland of Germany.







Khedira came through the youth ranks at Stuttgart, earning himself a move to Real Madrid in 2010.



While he favours heading back to the Bundesliga, the midfielder has not yet received an offer from Germany.



If Khedira holds out for one, Wolves could pay the price as the Premier League transfer window will close on 8th August, unlike other leagues across Europe.



Clubs from Germany will have until 2nd September to put a deal in place to sign Khedira from Juventus, the club he joined in 2015 from Real Madrid.

