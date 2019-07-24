Wolves Press Accelerator, Deal For Serie A Star In Works

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolves have pressed the accelerator on their pursuit of AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone as they approach the final weeks of the Premier League transfer window.



The 21-year-old striker had a poor time at AC Milan last season, scoring just three goals in 34 Serie A appearances for the club and nine in 43 in all competitions.













The west Midlands club have been interested in the striker this summer and have been working on taking him to Molineux ahead of the new season.



According to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, the Premier League side are pressing forward with their attempts to get their hands on the Italy international.





Wolves are in the market for a striker and the Italian seems to be one of their top transfer targets.







A deal is being worked upon and Wolves could pay a fee of around €18m plus more add-ons to AC Milan to take Cutrone to England this summer.



The 21-year-old was believed to be cool on joining Wolves, but it has been claimed he has been convinced about moving to Molineux in the coming weeks.





Cutrone is also a full Italian international and made his debut in March last year.

